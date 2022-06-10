Financial Review: Real Brokerage (REAX) & Its Rivals

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Real Brokerage to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Real Brokerage and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Real Brokerage Competitors 144 589 688 26 2.41

Real Brokerage presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 58.83%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% Real Brokerage Competitors 2.41% 6.55% 1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Real Brokerage and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million -$11.68 million -12.27 Real Brokerage Competitors $5.05 billion $189.40 million 0.47

Real Brokerage’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage. Real Brokerage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Real Brokerage competitors beat Real Brokerage on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

