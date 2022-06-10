First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%.

AG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,648. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -891,000.00 and a beta of 1.03. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -200,000.00%.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.