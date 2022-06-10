First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Trading Down 2.6%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.65 and last traded at $51.65. 9,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 29,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.