First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.62 and last traded at $58.62. 6,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 9,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.