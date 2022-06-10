FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $40.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,994,000 after purchasing an additional 83,142 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

