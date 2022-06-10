Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.27. 52,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,448. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day moving average of $167.46. Five Below has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Five Below by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

