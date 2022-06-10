Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flex is benefiting from strength across the Agility Solutions and Reliability Solutions segments, along with a solid end-market focus on the back of emerging opportunities. Moreover, the company rides on solid “Sketch-to-Scale” approach and growing intellectual property (IP) portfolio. Despite the ongoing supply-chain woes, Flex raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2023. It now expects revenues between $27.7 billion and $28.7 billion. Demand remains healthy across automotive and industrial verticals. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The consumer devices segment reported negative revenue growth due to ongoing supply challenges. Profit margins were negatively affected by increased freight and logistics costs. Stiff competition along with high debt levels and customer concentration risks are other concerns.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLEX. Argus upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.85 on Monday. Flex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $226,960.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,378 shares of company stock worth $1,321,120. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,947,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88,273 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 45.1% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,838,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 571,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Flex by 12.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,479,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 165,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

