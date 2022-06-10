Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,633 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $23,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.78.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $154.55 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $145.51 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.