Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $58.71 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $58,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.99 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

