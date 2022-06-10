Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 65,748 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,748 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

