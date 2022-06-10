Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 28,446 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,446 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after buying an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,155,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $102.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

