FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,634,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Shares of FMC traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.12. 2,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.45. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

