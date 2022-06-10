Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortescue Metals Group (FSUGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.