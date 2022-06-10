FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) will announce $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.60. FTI Consulting posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

NYSE:FCN traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,199. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.02. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $172.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,264,000 after buying an additional 86,580 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $495,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 101.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.