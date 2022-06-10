Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.91

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 46922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

FUPBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.23%.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

