Gala (GALA) Market Capitalization Tops $487.49 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $487.49 million and $185.98 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

