Gameswap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gameswap has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,172.32 or 1.00000983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001715 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

