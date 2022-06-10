GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005 ($12.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of LON:GBG traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) on Thursday, reaching GBX 530.50 ($6.65). 243,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 498.80 ($6.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 976 ($12.23). The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 555.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 615.55.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

