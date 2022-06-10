General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 1.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in General Motors by 1,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,386 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

