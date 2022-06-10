Genesis Shards (GS) Market Capitalization Reaches $247,858.71

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $247,858.71 and $2,293.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00335841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 243.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00435801 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

