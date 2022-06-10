Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $436.41 Million

Brokerages expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $436.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $470.40 million and the lowest is $392.20 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $319.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genmab A/S.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.38.

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $28.89. 578,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,776. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $49.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

