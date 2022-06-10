GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GPRK opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.58. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 134.85% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GeoPark by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GeoPark by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

