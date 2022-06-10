German American Bancorp Inc. Buys Shares of 1,434 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,434 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.07. 162,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.