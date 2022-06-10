German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 638,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 182,600 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 303,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

MS stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 112,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,546. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

