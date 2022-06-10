German American Bancorp Inc. Has $15.47 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,991,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,045.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $454.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.56.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.27.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

