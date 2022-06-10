German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 2,676 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

C stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 408,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,134,998. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

