German American Bancorp Inc. Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.5% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,393. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average of $139.27. The stock has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.