German American Bancorp Inc. Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,471,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.12.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.