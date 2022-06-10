GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 70,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,147,481 shares.The stock last traded at $28.31 and had previously closed at $29.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -6.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

