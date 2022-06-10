Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.