GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.71. 26,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,905,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.16.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Get GitLab alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.