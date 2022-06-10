Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on GVDNY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,570.78.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of GVDNY stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,114. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $68.90 and a 12 month high of $105.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

About Givaudan (Get Rating)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.