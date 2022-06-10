Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.82 and a 200 day moving average of $244.31. Globant has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.53.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
