Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.82 and a 200 day moving average of $244.31. Globant has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

