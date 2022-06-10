Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $20.21 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 231,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,213,000. Oracle comprises about 6.5% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

