Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,538 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Walmart by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

WMT stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

