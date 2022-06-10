goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.86.

EHMEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of EHMEF traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $92.62. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.81. goeasy has a 52-week low of $75.99 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

