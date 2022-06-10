Golden Goose Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $329,290.28 and approximately $176,747.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00318094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 204.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00027985 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00434632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

