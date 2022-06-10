Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.48

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 7401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,395,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,646,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,374,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,660,000 after purchasing an additional 90,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBDC)
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
