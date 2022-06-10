Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.48

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 7401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,395,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,646,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,374,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,660,000 after purchasing an additional 90,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

