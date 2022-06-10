GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

NYSE EAF opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,527.75%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 78.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 44,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.