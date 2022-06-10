Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

GRVY opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $397.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.06. Gravity has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 23.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gravity by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gravity by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Gravity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.