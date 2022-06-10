Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
GRVY opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $397.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.06. Gravity has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $146.00.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 23.81%.
Gravity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.
