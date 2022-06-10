Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 1,304 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $15,343,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $44,408,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after purchasing an additional 166,358 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $5,259,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

