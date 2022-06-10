Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.52.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $431.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

