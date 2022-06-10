Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Grid Dynamics posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.17. 5,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.54 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $42.81.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,896.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,669,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Nicolet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $234,641.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

