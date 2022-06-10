Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$13.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Group Eleven Resources Company Profile (CVE:ZNG)
Recommended Stories
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Group Eleven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Eleven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.