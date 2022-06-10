Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) & BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Critical Contrast

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Haemonetics alerts:

This table compares Haemonetics and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 4.37% 18.57% 7.28% BrainsWay -22.48% -12.27% -9.52%

98.5% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Haemonetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Haemonetics and BrainsWay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $993.20 million 3.35 $43.38 million $0.84 77.16 BrainsWay $29.66 million 3.59 -$6.46 million ($0.21) -30.81

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Haemonetics and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 3 3 0 2.50 BrainsWay 0 0 3 0 3.00

Haemonetics currently has a consensus target price of $71.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 142.14%. Given BrainsWay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Summary

Haemonetics beats BrainsWay on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

BrainsWay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.