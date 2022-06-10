Halving Coin (HALV) Price Tops $0.0416 on Exchanges

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00326897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00439345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 139% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

