Handy (HANDY) Trading Up 79.8% This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Handy has traded 79.8% higher against the US dollar. One Handy coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Handy has a market cap of $2.93 million and $521,479.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00321222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00433881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 159.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

