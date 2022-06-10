HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,179 iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,000. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares North American Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 130,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period.

Shares of IGM traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,518. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $298.65 and a 12 month high of $453.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.73.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

