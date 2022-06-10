HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 253,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,505,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $73.22 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

