HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,886 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.92. 43,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,393. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.27.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

